Home Skelton Hyundai is Hiring for Multiple Positions at their Olive Branch, MS location

Apply for any of the positions below in person or by email:

8145 New Craft Road

Olive Branch, MS 38654

pbagley@homerskeltonhyundai.com

Automotive Technician

Homer Skelton Hyundai is currently seeking technicians for their main shop. They have plenty of work. Certified Hyundai or Kia technicians can qualify for top tier pay. New shop and facility coming soon. They have a floating work schedule that includes a 4 day work week and a rotating 3 day weekend!

BENEFITS:

TOP PAY

4 DAY WORK WEEK FLOATING SCHEDULE (Some Saturday half days; some weeks will be 4 and a half)

Rotating 3 day weekends

Flexible Hours

Health and Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Disability, Vision, Accident, Critical Illness available

Paid Vacation

Paid Training

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform work specified on the repair order with efficiency and in accordance with dealership.

Test-drive vehicles, and test components and systems, using diagnostic tools and special service equipment.

Diagnosing, maintaining, and repairing vehicle automotive systems including engine, transmission, electrical steering, suspension, brakes, air conditioning, etc.

Communicate directly with the Service Advisor so that customers can be informed if any additional service is needed. Providing an estimate of time needed for additional repairs.

Executing repairs under warranty to manufacturer specifications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong automotive background

Strong teamwork skills

Willing to submit to a drug screen & background check

Must have clean & valid driver’s license

Automotive Sales Consultant

Benefits:

Top Pay!!

No Sundays!

Paid Vacations

Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance

Responsibilities:

Nurture enriching relationships to build clientele for life.

Assist customers in selecting a vehicle by asking questions and listening carefully to their responses.

Continuous development on vehicle products. Be the authority on the “in’s and out’s” of the product offerings, optional packages, and latest technologies.

Perform high-qualifty, professional demonstrations of new/used vehicles.

Exceptional follow-up with buyers to ensure successful referrals.

Overcome objections and thrive within sales situations.

Bring your “A Game” along with a positive attitude.

Qualifications:

Available to work flexible hours.

Self-starter.

Exceptional communication skills.

Professional personal appearance.

Clean driving record and valid driver’s licenses

MUST LIKE TO HAVE FUN.

Part-Time Receptionist

Homer Skelton Hyundai in Olive Branch has an immediate opening for a part-time receptionist. Perfect for high school or college student. Evenings and Saturday. Closed Sunday. Approximately 20 hours per week.

Responsibilities include:

Answering and direct calls to the appropriate department and/or sales person.

Completing drive-out tags.

Directing customer to appropriate department and/or sales person.

Service cashier.

Requirements:

Ability to work flexible schedules and weekends.

Motivated.

Punctual.

Great attitude.

Team player.

Ability to pass drug screen and background prior to employment.

Service Advisor

Homer Skelton Hyundai has an immediate opening for an Automotive Service Advisor.

Up to 14% Commission and the best hours!

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday hours: 7:30 – 5:30

Thursday: 7:30 – 7:00; Rotates between advisors; 1 advisor works 9:00am – 7:00pm on Thursdays.

Saturday: 8:00 – 1:30

Easily obtainable commission structure: 10%, 12% or 14%. Percentage based on CSI score; We want THE BEST advisors!

BENEFITS:

Health and Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Disability, Vision, Accident, Critical Illness available

Paid Vacation

Paid Training

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Greet customers promptly.

Obtain customer and vehicle information.

Clearly report all vehicle symptoms as described by the customer.

Determine and recommend needed maintenance base on age, mileage and history of vehicle.

Prepare a complete and accurate estimate of cost for labor and parts.

Establish follow up time.

Monitor the progress of each vehicle throughout the day, and updating customers frequently.

Verify that the final invoice reconciles with the work performed on the repair order.

Explain all completed work and charges to customers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven record of achieving exceptional Customer Satisfaction.

Minimum 2 years experience as a Service Advisor, Assistant Lane Manager or Service Consultant is a must.

Above average energy level.

A desire for a long term career with a growing organization.

Personal and professional integrity.

Apply for any position in person or online:

8145 New Craft Road

Olive Branch, MS 38654

pbagley@homerskeltonhyundai.com