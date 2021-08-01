First Student is Hiring School Bus Drivers in Shelby County

First Student is proud of their reputation as a leader in student transportation. If you’re a reliable Driver with a safe driving history, consider a position on the First Student Team. Not only is this an excellent driving opportunity, but it’s also a way to make a difference in your community while working at a job you’ll love.

First Student has been doing their homework and knows what it takes to secure driving talent.

First Student is proud to offer their School Bus Drivers:

  • $19/hr. starting wage, can make more based on experience! 
  • $3500 sign-on bonus for CDL holders.*
  • $2500 sign-on bonus for Non-CDL holders.* 
  • Paid training leading to your CDL
  • Positive and rewarding work environment



Join the First Student Family in Shelby County.  
Apply Today!

For more information and to apply CLICK HERE

*Conditions Apply                     Equal Opportunity Employer

