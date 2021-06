MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is looking to hire more team members this week.

The company is holding a job fair Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Star Academy gymnasium on James Road.

Full and part-time positions are available along with days and nights with pay starting up to $20 per hour. Benefits are included.

Applicants must be at least 18 and pass a criminal background check.

To register for the job fair, click here.