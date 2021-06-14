Comfort Keepers is Hiring Dedicated Caregivers across the Mid-South

Comfort Keepers offers a wide selection of rewarding career opportunities for people who have a heartfelt desire to become an expert caregiver and help seniors live safely, independently, and happily in the comfort of their own homes.

Become a caregiver at one of the leading home care agencies in Memphis and the surrounding area by applying open positions today.

As a provider on the team, you will help your senior client with basic household tasks, bathing, personal care, or more specialized care such as dementia or Alzheimer’s care. All team members are trained to:

Create and execute customized plans of care that meet the changing needs of senior clients

Communicate honestly and professionally with senior clients and their family members

Exercise their knowledge of the local communities in Memphis to keep senior clients active and engaged

Provide compassionate senior care services to senior citizens and disabled adults

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License and reliable, personal transportation

At least one-year professional experience as a caregiver or home health aide

Prior experience in healthcare, hospitality, or in-home care environment

Open availability (be able to work various shifts, nights, or weekends)

Team player who values friends and family

Must be able to pass a national background check

Must pass a drug screen

Benefits:

COVID-19 Training

Personal Protective Equipment Provided

Flexible Schedules

Competitive Compensation

24/7 Support Line

Ongoing growth opportunities

Work Near Home

Comprehensive Training Program

Whether you’re looking for a part-time job, or the start of a lifelong career, Comfort Keepers has something for you. Click here to for more information or to apply.