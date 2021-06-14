Comfort Keepers is Hiring Dedicated Caregivers across the Mid-South

Comfort Keepers offers a wide selection of rewarding career opportunities for people who have a heartfelt desire to become an expert caregiver and help seniors live safely, independently, and happily in the comfort of their own homes.
Become a caregiver at one of the leading home care agencies in Memphis and the surrounding area by applying open positions today.
As a provider on the team, you will help your senior client with basic household tasks, bathing, personal care, or more specialized care such as dementia or Alzheimer’s care. All team members are trained to:
- Create and execute customized plans of care that meet the changing needs of senior clients
- Communicate honestly and professionally with senior clients and their family members
- Exercise their knowledge of the local communities in Memphis to keep senior clients active and engaged
- Provide compassionate senior care services to senior citizens and disabled adults
Requirements:
- Valid Driver’s License and reliable, personal transportation
- At least one-year professional experience as a caregiver or home health aide
- Prior experience in healthcare, hospitality, or in-home care environment
- Open availability (be able to work various shifts, nights, or weekends)
- Team player who values friends and family
- Must be able to pass a national background check
- Must pass a drug screen
Benefits:
- COVID-19 Training
- Personal Protective Equipment Provided
- Flexible Schedules
- Competitive Compensation
- 24/7 Support Line
- Ongoing growth opportunities
- Work Near Home
- Comprehensive Training Program