BPI is Now Hiring Warehouse Associates for their Memphis location

Warehouse Associates Needed

BPI is an Employee-Owned wholesale floor covering distributor that has been in business for over 50 years.

They offer a Comprehensive Benefits Package which includes Medical, Dental, Vision, Short-term and Long-term disability insurance, Life insurance, 401 (k), and paid time off for holidays, vacation and sick days.

For questions regarding application or to send your resume directly, please contact:

Cathy Wotalewicz, HR Manager

901-745-6364

cwotalewicz@bpiteam.com

You may also apply in person:

3263 Sharpe Ave

Memphis, TN 38111

Job Duties and Requirements:

Participate in inventory counting.

Receiving material and putting up in bin locations.

Loading trucks.

Excellent math skills.

Performing housekeeping duties in assigned areas of the warehouse.

Adhere to all safety procedures.

High school graduate and must possess a valid Driver’s License.

Minimum 2 years warehouse and forklift experience.

Physically able to lift and handle 75 lbs.

Picking customer orders accurately and timely.

Stocking experience a plus

Experience with RF scanning system.

Computer skills needed.

AS400 experience a plus.

Strong attention to detail.

Excellent safety record.

Team player and able to work in a fast paced environment.

Must be dependable, punctual and have reliable transportation.

Candidates must be able to pass pre-employment background check and drug test.

www.bpiteam.com