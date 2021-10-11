Opportunity is knocking…

Armstrong Transportation, based in Memphis, TN, offers a superior regional driving opportunity for experienced company drivers and owner-operators.

For drivers that want to really get the miles but also get home for the weekend, Armstrong is the perfect place to enjoy both. They have drivers that consistently achieve 3,000 miles or more on a weekly basis and they still get home every weekend. In fact, they often get home a night or two during the week as well. And if you don’t care about being home every week, they have positions for that, too.

Many drivers prefer to be home on Friday and start work on Monday morning. With their 85% drop and hook network, these drivers still earn a substantial, steady income and achieve between 2,300 and 2,800+ miles per week. Depending on where the driver lives, these drivers also often get a night at home during the week as well, so 4 or 5 nights at home and 2 or 3 on the road during the week.

COMPANY DRIVER REQUIREMENTS:

2+ years of recent CDL-A experience

Valid Class A license

25 years of age

No felony convictions

No DUI or drug charges

Excellent PSP and MVR

Steady Job History