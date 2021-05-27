Countdown to Indy: Drivers Tony Kanaan, Jack Harvey talk racing on Indy 500 Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS — With three days until the Indianapolis 500, Thursday marks Media Day at the track.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan and WTTV’s Chris Widlic talked to drivers Tony Kanaan and Jack Harvey to get their insights into this year’s race during our special “Countdown to Indy” digital show.

Kanaan, who will start in Row 2, endured “Hagan’s Hot Seat” (he prefers Netflix over Hulu and would rather sing on the big screen instead of dancing). The longtime fan favorite and 2013 winner is driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Harvey will start in Row 7 for Meyer Shank Racing. He called IMS an “incredibly special place” and said it’s good to interact with fans this year after running last year’s race without anyone in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday. Scott Dixon captured the top spot on Pole Day.