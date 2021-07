Law enforcement from across the country are taking on one another in a friendly little competition to find out who has the best cruisers.

The American Association of State Troopers’ 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest is happening now and citizens are asked to vote for their favorite between now and Tuesday, August 3.

The winner of the contest will be featured on the cover of the association’s 2022 wall calendar.

To vote for your favorite, click here.