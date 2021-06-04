Peer Power Foundation Scholar of the Week

Content provided by Peer Power Foundation

Peer Power Scholar of The Week is a campaign purposed to recognize individuals who are committed to scholarship and academic success. These individuals not only gain knowledge but are committed to sharing knowledge with others as a means of changing lives and redirecting Memphis youth. Each scholar of the week is nominated by a teacher, school administrator or someone in the community who recognizes their unwavering pursuit of scholarly achievement.

“Competence breeds confidence.” ~Bill Sehnert

Peer Power Foundation is proud to promote Memphis area scholars on WREG.

You may nominate a scholar here: https://forms.gle/ukwYgbban2tf8RUv5

Scholars of the Week, July 2021:

Reazen Chatnan is a first generation student at the University of Memphis. She is a member of the Black Student Association and an Economics major. She wants to keep the idea of “you can do anything” alive and to make sure young students know they can do whatever they want to do. Congratulations, Raezen!

Sarai Lopez is a first generation student at University of Memphis majoring in Computer Science. She also has a talent for music. She plays the flute and piano, and plans to learn violin this summer. She also writes out the musical notes and translates them to other instruments for her church. Congratulations, Sarai!

Joshua Yarbrough is a student at University of Memphis studying Architecture and Interior Design. He draws all the time, sings, and plays the drums. Congratulations, Joshua!

Scholars of the Week, June 2021:

Jayla Kyle is a member of the Black Student Association, LeBonheur’s Paws for Service, and Emerging Leaders Program. She strives to inspire and motivate those around her. She believes education is the key to unlock many doors. Congratulations Jayla!

Amanda Houston is a student and cheerleader at Compass Midtown who organized the charity 21 Backpacks when she was in the 8th grade. The charity helps children inside the school with food insecurities at home. Congratulations Amanda!

Salem Moses is a freshman at the University of Memphis, majoring in Business with a minor in International Business. She enjoys photography and has become a social media entrepreneur as well. Congratulations, Salem!

Margarita Hernandez is a student at Kingsbury High School and a member of the school’s marching band, The Musical Storm. She plans to study Forensic Biology in Murfreesboro when she graduates so she can fill in the gap of lost hope people have to find their loved ones. Congratulations, Margarita!

Past Scholars of the Week

Demarion Delaney is the Salutatorian of Ridgeway High School for the graduating class of 2021. He loves helping others and wants to reach out in low-income communities to make a difference. He is a future student of Washington University. Congratulations, Demarion!

Essence Ratliff is the Valedictorian for the class of 2021 at Ridgeway High School. She wants to become a writer of books, plays and movies, because she wants to express herself and finds she does that best through writing. She plans to major in English at Rice University. Congratulations, Essence!

Leodan Rodriguez is the President of the Hispanic Student Association, the Ambassador Director of Up ‘Til Dawn St. Jude, and a member of Phi Beta Sigma. He is inspired to uphold the standard, “Driven by Doing.” Congratulations, Leodan!

Juan Torres is graduating in May 2022 with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Communications. As Mr. University of Memphis, he believes his biggest responsibility is being a role model for other U of M students. He is also President of Lambda Chi Alpha and an intern at Wright Medical Technology. Congratulations, Juan!

Jae Winters graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Memphis and is currently attending the University of Southern California to earn an MFA in Film and Cinema Production. He’s a media intern at Peer Power. Congratulations, Jae!

Bre’Ana Richardson is a senior at Kingsbury High School. She’s on the Student Ambassador and Morning Announcement teams at her school. She aspires to go to medical school so she can give back to her community. Congratulations, Bre’Ana!

Sylvia Barnes is a 4th year PHD student getting her Doctorate in English at University of Memphis. She wants to be a professor and has a desire and a passion to help people achieve more than what they think they can do. Congratulations, Sylvia!

Kayla Johnson is a sophomore Nursing Major at the University of Memphis. She loves kids and wants to go into Pediatrics and Obstetrics in the future. Congratulations, Kayla!