For over 30 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South. With cooler weather quickly approaching, Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2021, October 11 through November 12. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.
Walmart Donation Days (DROP OFF ONLY DATES) :
Thursday, Nov. 12 2020 (2 – 6:30pm) – Walmart in Bartlett: 8400 Highway 64 Bartlett, TN 38133
You can make that donation at any of our the participating sponsor locations listed below.
2020 DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS
- Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
3700 N. Germantown Pkwy
Bartlett, TN 38133
- Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119
- Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum St.
Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar Avenue
Collierville, TN 38017
- Family Funeral Care
4925 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
- Delta Technical College
6530 Interstate Blvd.
Horn Lake, MS 38637
- Crazy Cleanerz
1400 N. Germantown Parkway
Cordova, TN 38016
- The Great American Home Store
7171 Appling Farms
Memphis, TN 38133
- The Great American Home Store
5295 Pepper Chase Dr.
Southaven, MS 38671
- The Great American Furniture and Mattress Outlet
2075 N. Germantown Pkwy #101
Cordova, TN 38016
- The Great American Outlet
5258 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
- The Great American Furniture Outlet and Sleep Shop
5338 Goodman Road #101
Olive Branch, MS 38654
