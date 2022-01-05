Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in the Mid-South.



This week, we met up with a group helping melt away the past and making sure the future is bright.



Rachel describes Re+New+All Candle as, “like a saving grace that’s walked alongside me and loved me regardless of where I’m at.”



Re+New+All Candle is a social enterprise that works with women who are coming out of the life of human trafficking. They provide employment opportunities.



“Using our therapeutic work program. We employ them as artist and candle makers here in the studio,” Lee Howard told us, the founder and President of Re+New+All Candle



“The reason why our company is called Re+New+All is because we’re all broken people. But we all deserve to be renewed and have that chance to be renewed,” Lee told us.



Lee knows the feeling of being broken. She was in an abusive relationship but had others who walked alongside her who helped.



“To accept me and embrace me right where I was that’s how I got pulled out of the mud,” Lee said.



That is why she created a safe place for women to earn income. To be able to make something with their hands and regain a sense of purpose. Plus, build their resume along the way.



“They go through a nine-week internship. Then they transition into being able to have paid employment with us,” Lee said.



The ladies take part in all aspects of the candle making process. From filling each candle glass with hot liquid wax, making sure each wick is perfectly positioned to labeling and packaging.



Plus, each candle has a card that has the name of the woman who made it.



“We come from all walks of life. Everyone’s got struggles. Everyone’s got fights they are battling,” Lee said.



When a candle is lit, it signifies a new pathway for the ladies.



“The light is burning bright. It’s no longer dim. Its burning bright and I’m allowed to shine. But I’m also melting away all of my past,” Lee said.



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Re+New+All Candle a thousand dollars.



Because when you provide jobs that help restore and empower lives that were broken, everyone’s future is bright. A true community changer.



If you know an organization that’s making a difference in the community, we’d love to hear from you.



Reach out to Corie by filling out a Community Changers form, sending her a message via email or social media.

