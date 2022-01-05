Every Tuesday as part of our community changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city.



This week, we caught up with a group that will always share whatever they have with you.



“I had fell on hard times. And i needed help with my bills,” Tiffany told us.



Tiffany, as a single mother of three, was having a hard time keeping her lights on. So, she turned to the Neighborhood Christian Centers and their workforce development program.



“It has helped me get myself back to where i wanted to be when it comes to a good job that’s able to work around my kids schedule,” Tiffany said.



Neighborhood Christian Centers is an organization that guides those in need toward stability and sustainability through empowerment programs. Ephie Johnson is the President and CEO.



“People come in from different walks of life,” Johnson told us. “They find themselves in crisis and so when people come in crisis, our aim is to respond to them and stabilize them in that current state.”



They do so by providing essential needs like food, clothing and utility assistance. If they have it, they will share it with you. Even furniture.



they even have a clothes closet for those in need of business attire when heading to a job interview.



“You maybe can’t pull yourself up with your own bootstraps,” Johnson said. “We’re here to help lift you up. To offer a hand up. And then, put you on the path of stability.”



Tiffany is three weeks into her new full-time job with the Neighborhood Christian Centers Holey Cakes Bakery.



“I always loved to bake. I have kids,” Tiffany said. “I would always bake them cupcakes and cakes. I have a little girl so i teach her how to bake.”



“I am so thankful for the neighborhood christian centers,” Tiffany said. “They have really changed my life from a standstill.”



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Neighborhood Christian Centers a thousand dollars.



Because when you don’t give up on your neighbors and offer a hand up, you create a stronger community. They are a true community changer.



