Memphis Library Foundation provides resources for learners of all ages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Library Foundation is an organization that ensures the Central Library and it’s eighteen branches are the best they can be.

“Each branch library is designed around the needs of that particular neighborhood,” Christine Weinreich told WREG’s Corie Venture while visiting the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

Their many programs serve everyone from infants to seniors.

“DiscoverREAD Center is focused on infants to age five. It’s an early literacy center design,” she said.

Ventura met Earl Johnson in the elevator heading to the 4th floor which houses the Memphis history section with an extensive genealogy section.

“I’m tracing my family history for the last twenty years,” he said. “Traced from my great grandfathers’ father all the way down to the youngest person in the family. I have a book that’s about like that.”

And when was the last time you saw a 3D printer in a library? It’s part of their CLOUD901 Teen Learning Lab! They have their own robotics team, art space and a recording studio where you can produce your own album.

“So many resources that expose these kids to all of the possibilities so they can find their interest and stay engaged,” said Weinreich.

Speaking of music, they just launched Memphis Sound Connections which is a free streaming service that highlights Memphis musicians. Once an artist is selected, they’re paid a stipend and can upload an entire album!

All of these amazing programs is why our anonymous donor wanted to give the Memphis Library Foundation $1,000. When you transform communities through knowledge, everyone wins.

For more information on the Memphis Public Libraries, click here.