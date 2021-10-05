As part of our community changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city. This week, we ended up on a farm with an organization that digs South Memphis.



Knowledge Quest knows South Memphis lands on all the wrong lists.



“High in poverty rate. High in teenage pregnancy rate. High in a lot of the wrong areas,” Latasha Echols said. She’s the Director of Programs at Knowledge Quest and she’s aiming to make an impact with this project.



South Memphis is one of the many food deserts in the city, and Knowledge Quest is on a mission to change that. The nonprofit organization offers many after school programs, free of charge, for Pre-K through 12th grade.



They also offer support to parents as a resource if they’re looking for work, need help writing a resume or need assistance due to a family crisis.



The Green Leaf Learning Farm is an urban micro farm in South Memphis. What you might not know is, they repurposed thirty vacant lots and four abandoned buildings into one of the only certified USDA organic farms.



Their main purpose of the farm is, “community and economic development, student education then food access and security,” Echols said.

Latasha Echols spoke about all they have to offer. While the kids are there, they learn, “where their food comes from. From seed to table. How to grow your food. Making healthy food options,” Echols said.

South Memphis residents get to benefit from it too.



“Our community residents being able to have access to some of the best produce in the south,” Echols said.



We spoke with one of the managers, Theo Davies. He’s the farm manager here at Green Leaf Learning Farm. Theo gave us a tour of the farm, and he showed us the kids’ favorite part.



Even when it rains on the farm, the kids continue learning.



Because when you serve the whole family, from seed to table, the whole city digs South Memphis.



