Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city.



This week, we caught up with a group turning used furniture into new homes.



When we caught up with Don, he was shopping for a young lady who needed flooring.



“Her water tank busted and she’s looking to replace some laminate floors/hardwood floors down her hallway,” Don told us.



Habitat for Humanity is best known for building houses. They’re a mortgage program that helps individuals and families buy homes when they traditionally can’t access a mortgage.



Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore helps fund it.



“The ReStore is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a store. It’s a year-round fund raiser for Memphis Habitat,” Don said.



they have everything that makes a house a home. All the items at the ReStore have been donated…



“Sometimes it’s contractors. Maybe they’re doing a tear out of a kitchen, and they’ll donate cabinets to us. We love that. Cabinets are very popular,” Don said.



The ReStore is open to the public. They turn those donated items around and sell the new or gently used items at discounted prices.



From lamps, to dishes, books, doors and yes, even flooring that Don was looking for. They have a wide variety of items available.



So, if you’re in love with DIY projects or a bargain hunter, know that when you shop at the ReStore, not only are you saving money, but you’re also helping your neighbors in need.



“Your stuff builds homes. And that’s what the ReStore is all about,” Don said. “Everything you see in here. By donating, by shopping, by volunteering when we’re able to have volunteers in the store. That helps Habitat and that helps the whole community.”



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore one thousand dollars.



Because when your donations and purchases help build homes, our whole community benefits. A true community changer.



If you know an organization that's making a difference in the community, we'd love to hear from you.



Reach out to Corie by filling out a Community Changers form, sending her a message via email or social media.

