Community Changers: 901 Girls with Goals

901 Girls with Goals is a grassroots organization that saw a need in our community and acted on it. Back in 2016, Sherwood Middle School started their first girls’ soccer team.



“They had nothing. No uniforms, very little cleats, shin guards. Any of that,” Carrie Hough said.



That’s when Carrie Hough and Paula Seward stepped in and created 901 Girls with Goals. Both grew up playing soccer and met while playing on an indoor soccer team.



The Greenfield Arena’s indoor soccer community along with the laid back league raised money to provide equipment and new uniforms for the girls.



“Sheffield is one out of many schools in the city that don’t have the basics to provide a school team for the girls who want to play,” Paula Seward said.



We joined Carrie and Paula as they dropped off soccer equipment at Central High School and Sherwood.

“I don’t ever want to turn a kid away for not having the financial needs or whatever the situation is to afford something as simple as cleats,” Central High head coach Brooke said.



901 Girls with Goals dropped off shin guards, new soccer balls and fitted cleats to a few of the girls on the team.



At Sherwood Middle, they received new practice goals and other soccer staples.



901 Girls with Goals also hosts twelve soccer clinics a year. The clinics, including goalie training, are available to any middle or high school girl no matter their skill level for free!



For Carrie and Paula, it’s much more than soccer.



“We talk about how you learn to engage with each other. How you work through your differences. How do you communicate. Those are the types of things we’re invested in,” they said.



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give 901 Girls with Goals a thousand dollars.



Because when you share your passion for the game that gave you so much, you want everyone to have access to it.



If you have a person or business you’d like to profile on Community Changers, reach out via email or on social media.