Christ Community Health Services helps make healthcare accessible and affordable

As part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city! This week, we sat down with a group that believes healing with soul is always the best practice.



“She saved my life. I wasn’t even going to go to the doctor,” Patricia Box said. “I thought it was just a bug or something.”

Patricia Box has been a patient at Christ Community Health Services for fourteen years.



“My iron was destroying my liver,” Patricia said. “And she found that and sent me to a place that was willing to work with me. If it wasn’t for her, I really truly have to say, I don’t know if I’d be here.”



Bernice Lee, has been with Christ Community Health Services for over ten years. It was the affordability at the beginning when the job she worked for didn’t offer medical benefits.



“Who would give you a whole physical for twenty-five dollars? Blood work, chest x rays. Any other kind of tests, all that is involved,” Bernice Lee said.



Christ Community Health Services is a faith-based organization that provides high quality healthcare to the underserved. Insured or not. A number of patients tend to have a lack of accessible transportation.



“We serve moms, dads, guardians, grandparents. Children. It’s a comprehensive program that we have here at Christ community.”



They meet you where you are financially.



“We slide the cost of care based on that household ability to pay and based on their income,” Lee said.



That goes for medications, too. In addition to their numerous medical centers, they have five pharmacies strategically located in Orange Mound, Third Street, Hickory Hill, Broad Ave and in Raleigh. Plus, five dental facilities that provides service for the whole family and seniors.



That is why our anonymous donor wanted to donate a thousand dollars to Christ Community Health Services. Because when you make healthcare accessible and affordable to all, you do heal with soul. A true Community Changer.