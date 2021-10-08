MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Jessica Matthews from Vertava Health joined Nina Harrelson recently for 3 Good Minutes to discuss National Suicide Prevention Month. Individuals with mood disorders or substance abuse issues will often times have suicidal thoughts as well. Vertava Health regularly screens their patients for suicidal ideation and helps to implement proper treatments in order to insure that over time these suicidal thoughts decrease.

