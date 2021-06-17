Skip to content
Headlines
Woman says she was ‘humiliated’ by racial slurs during dispute over parking
Branson roller coaster accident may cost boy his leg; safety inspectors gave it passing grades
White House tweet keeps I-40 bridge at center of national infrastructure debate
Three detainees escape Fayette County youth detention facility
Woman dead, suspects at large after East Memphis shooting
Arkansas authorities investigating homicide in Mississippi County
Father of Summer Wells says wife has passed lie detector test
Tennessee nurse faces federal charges after admitting to sending blood, feces to husband’s ex-wife
Memphis man accused of trying to kill father captured
Jared Bell, of ‘Drake and Josh,’ pleads guilty to charges of crimes against a child
Court restores Tennessee 1st time voter limit on mail voting
Police say man posing as music producer lured teen on Snapchat for sex
Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so
Ex-wife of MLK assassin arrested in Tennessee on animal cruelty charges
Man accused of killing 19-year-old North Carolina student; taking her body to Tennessee
Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so
Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property
Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing
Arkansas authorities investigating homicide in Mississippi County
Memphis man accused of trying to kill father captured
Three detainees escape Fayette County youth detention facility
Woman dead, suspects at large after East Memphis shooting
Donate Today: Officials sound alarm as blood supplies reach critical levels
Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall
Court restores Tennessee 1st time voter limit on mail voting
Spark with safety! Tennessee fire officials caution against fireworks ahead of 4th of July
Man accused of killing 19-year-old North Carolina student; taking her body to Tennessee
Donate Today: Officials sound alarm as blood supplies reach critical levels
1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars
Subway’s tuna sandwich has no tuna DNA, tests find
‘Jeopardy!’ apologizes for using insensitive term to describe medical condition: ‘Outdated and inaccurate’
Last supermoon of 2021: ‘Strawberry Moon’ to shine bright Thursday
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s license plates
Memphis native Cam Payne scores career-high 29 points, continues to shine for Phoenix Suns
Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics
The Harlem Globetrotters want to join the NBA
‘We stand beside you, Carl’: NFL promises to match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to LGTBQ+ support group
Missed opportunities doom Vols at College World Series
Boozy ice cream: Coors Seltzer is offering a summer classic with a twist
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Branson roller coaster accident may cost boy his leg; safety inspectors gave it passing grades
Collierville boy’s legs, arm crushed in freak roller coaster accident in Branson
The best waterless car wash 2021
The best preschool activities
Best maxi dresses 2021
Tennessee nurse faces federal charges after admitting to sending blood, feces to husband’s ex-wife
Woman says she was ‘humiliated’ by racial slurs during dispute over parking
Woman dead, suspects at large after East Memphis shooting
Man ‘looking for a thrill’ jumps from downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge into river
Buc-ee’s to build world’s largest convenience store in Tennessee